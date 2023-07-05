'Just Stop Oil' protesters briefly interrupt play on the third day of Wimbledon

Protesters briefly interrupted play on the third day of Wimbledon on Wednesday, releasing orange glitter on Court 18 during a men's singles match.

Security staff quickly removed the individual who did not resist. Ground staff swept the glitter off the court and there appeared to be no damage. Security had been beefed up for the grasscourt Grand Slam, one of the jewels of the British sporting summer, after a spate of protests at high-level events in Britain.

The environmental group disrupted the second Ashes cricket test at Lord's last week, attempting to spread orange powder on the wicket. They also intervened in this year's Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield where they smeared orange powder over a table.

This year's Grand National horse race was also disrupted after animal rights activists attached themselves to fences. Rain again affected play on Wednesday, forcing matches on the outside courts to be suspended after less than a half hour of action.

Only two of the stadiums at the All England Club have roofs Centre Court and No. 1 Court. Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and defending men's champion Novak Djokovic were both scheduled to play on Centre Court after the opening match between Daria Kasatkina and Jodie Burrage.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was playing Arthur Fery. Only eight matches were completed at Wimbledon on Tuesday because of persistent showers, creating a huge backlog for the tournament.

On Wednesday, players like Swiatek and Djokovic will be playing in the second round while many players have yet to even take the court in the first round.

