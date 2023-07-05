'Just Stop Oil' protesters briefly interrupt play on the third day of Wimbledon

Protesters briefly interrupted play on the third day of Wimbledon on Wednesday, releasing orange glitter on Court 18 during a men's singles match.

Security staff quickly removed the individual who did not resist. Ground staff swept the glitter off the court and there appeared to be no damage. Security had been beefed up for the grasscourt Grand Slam, one of the jewels of the British sporting summer, after a spate of protests at high-level events in Britain.