June 7: Cricket World Cup started, Vatican City signed in as a country and The Bard came alive

One of the most significant events in history that occurred on June 7 was the signing of the Treaty of Lateran, which established the jurisdiction and authority of the Pope over the Vatican City. It was also on this day that former Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru embarked on a 15-day Soviet trip (June 7-23, 1955), which became an important geopolitical turning point in history.

Here's a look at the key events that occurred on June 7:

1929 — The Lateran Treaty was signed on February 11, 1929, between Benito Mussolini for the Italian government and Pietro Gasparri, cardinal secretary of state, for the papacy. However, it was ratified by Italy's fascist government on June 7, 1929. The ratification guaranteed the political and territorial sovereignty of Vatican City.

1952 — Prominent Turkish novelist and Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk was born.

1955 — First Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited the USSR between June 7 and 23, 1955, travelling through many of the Soviet republics, including Ukraine and Turkmenistan.

1958 — American singer-songwriter Prince was born.

1965 — In the landmark Griswold v. State of Connecticut case, the US Supreme Court ruled against the state’s ban on the use of contraceptives by married people, upholding the constitutional right of married couples to use birth control.

1975 — Sony’s Betamax videocassette recorder went on sale for the first time.

1975 — The first Cricket World Cup, hosted by England, began on June 7, 1976. The West Indies won the trophy that year.

1989 — A Surinamese jetliner SLM-173 (DC-8) crashed near Paramaribo Airport while trying to land in thick fog, killing 169 people. Eleven people onboard survived the crash.

2006 — Jordanian-born Iraqi militant Abu Musab al-Zarqawi US was killed in a US military air strike. Abu Musab al-Zarqawi was the leader of the Islamic militant group al-Qaeda in Iraq.