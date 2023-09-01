Jude Bellingham crowned LALIGA EA SPORTS Best Player of the Month for August

Jude Bellingham has been chosen as the LALIGA EA SPORTS Best Player of August. In what is his debut campaign in the competition, the British footballer has got off to a flyer, helping Real Madrid to three consecutive victories to start their season. Thanks to that triplet of wins in the month of August, Real Madrid leads the pack with Jude Bellingham standing out above all.

The Englishman is so far the top scorer of LALIGA EA SPORTS with four goals in the three games he has played. He started the season by scoring the second goal in the 0-2 victory over Athletic Club in San Mamés.

✨ ¡#Madridistas, os presentamos al #JugadorCincoEstrellas de agosto!🤩 @BellinghamJude⚽ @futbolmahou pic.twitter.com/bRFrlaQ5PR — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 31, 2023 Later he scored a double that fuelled Real Madrid's comeback in a 1-3 victory over UD Almería, and finally, he scored again to have the final say in a hard-fought match against RC Celta and give his team a 0-1 victory. Those exceptional displays meant Bellingham won the first Best Player of the Month trophy in LALIGA EA SPORTS.

Who is Jude Bellingham?

19-year-old Bellingham, who landed in the LALIGA in a big-money move from German side Borussia Dortmund, has over the past couple of seasons shot to prominence as one of the most sought-after young stars in world football. He joined the LALIGA giants as the recently crowned Bundesliga Player of the Season after a campaign in which he propelled Dortmund to the brink of a first Bundesliga title in over a decade.

He completed his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid as the reigning Bundesliga Player of the Season, having scored eight goals and provided five assists from midfield in 2022/23.

Bellingham grew up as a supporter of Birmingham City and joined their academy at age seven. He rapidly rose through the ranks and became the youngest player to ever feature for the English club’s first team, doing so at the age of 16 years and 38 days old.

Although he made just 44 appearances for the club before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020, Birmingham City quickly retired his shirt number of 22. The club explained: "In such a remarkably short space of time, Jude has become an iconic figure at the Blues, showing what can be achieved through talent, hard work and dedication. We decided it would be fitting to retire this number, to remember one of our own, and to inspire others," the club explained.