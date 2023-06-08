Jude Bellingham becomes most expensive British player ever with £115 million transfer to Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham will move to Real Madrid on the back of a fantastic season with Borussia Dortmund. The German giants missed out on the Bundesliga title but the midfielder was named the league’s Player of the Season for the 2022-23 campaign.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for an initial transfer fee of £88.5 million. The German club has mentioned that the amount would breach the £115 million mark with add-ons.

That would make the 19-year-old the most expensive British player in the history of the game.Bellingham will sign a six-year-agreement with the Los Blancos, who are in a rebuilding phase after exiting in the semi-final stage against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Also Read:

“Such variable transfer fees are dependent on the achievement of certain sporting successes by Real Madrid and/or sporting successes or performances of the player at Real Madrid in the period of the next six seasons,” Dortmund’s official statement regarding the add-ons of the transfer fee mentioned.

The Spanish giants’ acquisition of Bellingham is a step forward towards their endeavour of revamping their famed midfield. Brazilian workhorse Casemiro left the club for Manchester United after an illustrious nine-year-long stint in 2022. Meanwhile, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in the wrong side of their 30s already and the club apparently acknowledges that they need to bring in some fresh legs to challenge for the topmost European honour in the coming seasons.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are devising ways to unlock the Inter Milan defence ahead of the UEFA Champions League final

Bellingham will move to Real Madrid on the back of a fantastic season with Dortmund. The German giants missed out on the Bundesliga title but the midfielder was named the league’s Player of the Season for the 2022-23 campaign.

He made 31 appearances in the league last season and scored eight goals in addition to notching four assists. Bellingham was extremely industrious at the centre of the mark as he won 482 individual duels and this comprehensive all-round game might hold him in good stead at Real Madrid.