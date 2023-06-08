Jude Bellingham becomes most expensive British player ever with £115 million transfer to Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham will move to Real Madrid on the back of a fantastic season with Borussia Dortmund. The German giants missed out on the Bundesliga title but the midfielder was named the league’s Player of the Season for the 2022-23 campaign.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for an initial transfer fee of £88.5 million. The German club has mentioned that the amount would breach the £115 million mark with add-ons.

That would make the 19-year-old the most expensive British player in the history of the game.Bellingham will sign a six-year-agreement with the Los Blancos, who are in a rebuilding phase after exiting in the semi-final stage against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League this season.

“Such variable transfer fees are dependent on the achievement of certain sporting successes by Real Madrid and/or sporting successes or performances of the player at Real Madrid in the period of the next six seasons,” Dortmund’s official statement regarding the add-ons of the transfer fee mentioned.