English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports News

JSW Sports signs India’s biggest Kabaddi star, Pawan Sehrawat

JSW Sports signs India’s biggest Kabaddi star, Pawan Sehrawat

JSW Sports signs India’s biggest Kabaddi star, Pawan Sehrawat
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 4:02:49 PM IST (Published)

Sehrawat, who holds the record for the most raid points in a single PKL match (39 points), finished with the most raid points for three consecutive PKL editions from Season 6 to 8. Sehrawat was also part of the Gold Medal-winning Indian team at the South Asian Games 2019 and led the Indian Railways to the team's fourth consecutive title victory at the Senior National Kabaddi Championship earlier this year. 

JSW Sports, announced the signing of arguably India’s biggest name in kabaddi, Pawan Sehrawat on a multi-year deal. As part of the association, Sehrawat’s commercial and brand partnerships will be managed exclusively by JSW Sports.

Recommended Articles

View All
Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

IST2 Min(s) Read

 With an already existing investment in kabaddi in the Pro Kabaddi League with the JSW Sports franchise Haryana Steelers, the company is looking to further expand its impact on the sport and contribute to the growth of the game throughout the year by bringing on board the flagbearer and one of the most iconic kabaddi players in the recent past.


Also Read:
East Coast Railway to run two new special trains for the Hockey World Cup

 Sehrawat, who holds the record for the most raid points in a single PKL match (39 points), finished with the most raid points for three consecutive PKL editions from Season 6 to 8. Sehrawat was also part of the Gold Medal-winning Indian team at the South Asian Games 2019 and led the Indian Railways to the team's fourth consecutive title victory at the Senior National Kabaddi Championship earlier this year. 

 "We are delighted to welcome Pawan to the JSW Sports family. Pawan has a strong presence among a large fan community and kabaddi community. We are keen to build a brand around him just like we have done for Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra and witnessed a tremendous increase in his brand value through the year beyond marquee events. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful association with Pawan," said Divyanshu Singh, Chief Operating Officer, JSW Sports.

 Meanwhile, Pawan Sehrawat expressed, "JSW Sports is one of the frontrunners in the sports marketing industry and I am thrilled to be associating with them. The organization has helped several sports stars grow their brand value, and in the right manner, and it is something I am keen to do, besides contributing to the overall growth of kabaddi in the country. I am certain that this association with JSW Sports will be a fruitful one.”

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

kabaddi

Next Article

Human rights are not politics, says Cricket Australia after withdrawal from series against Afghanistan

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X