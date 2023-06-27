Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in England's playing XI for second Ashes Test at Lord's

25-year-old Tongue is a right arm fast medium bowler and made his Test debut against Ireland on June 1.Tongue returned with the figures of 5/66 in Ireland's second innings as England clinched the match by 10 wickets.Before making his Test debut, Tongue has played 48 First Class matches and picked 162 wickets and had the best bowling figures of 6/97.

England have named seamer Josh Tongue in their team for the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's which starts on Wednesday as a replacement for spinner Moeen Ali, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Ali was nursing a finger injury in the first match at Edgbaston that Australia won by two wickets.

With the pitch at the Lord's expected to be green for most of the match, England have loaded their bowling attack with four fast bowlers. The other other three pacers in the England's playing XI are Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Ben Stokes led England are trailing the Ashes 0-1 after Australia won the opening match of the series in Birmingham by 2 wickets.

England XI:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

