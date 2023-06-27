Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in England's playing XI for second Ashes Test at Lord's

25-year-old Tongue is a right arm fast medium bowler and made his Test debut against Ireland on June 1.Tongue returned with the figures of 5/66 in Ireland's second innings as England clinched the match by 10 wickets.Before making his Test debut, Tongue has played 48 First Class matches and picked 162 wickets and had the best bowling figures of 6/97.

England have named seamer Josh Tongue in their team for the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's which starts on Wednesday as a replacement for spinner Moeen Ali, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Ali was nursing a finger injury in the first match at Edgbaston that Australia won by two wickets.

