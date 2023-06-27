CNBC TV18
Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in England's playing XI for second Ashes Test at Lord's
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 3:43:52 PM IST (Published)

England have named seamer Josh Tongue in their team for the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's which starts on Wednesday as a replacement for spinner Moeen Ali, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Ali was nursing a finger injury in the first match at Edgbaston that Australia won by two wickets.
25-year-old Tongue is a right arm fast medium bowler and made his Test debut against Ireland on June 1.Tongue returned with the figures of 5/66 in Ireland's second innings as England clinched the match by 10 wickets.
