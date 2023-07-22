Jonny Bairstow replies back at critics after 99 not out at Manchester Test match

Jonny Bairstow replied back at his critics who commented on his wicketkeeping skills in the third test of the bilateral series. "There's been some chitter-chatter and opinions that have been rather interesting at times," Bairstow said.

England batter Jonny Bairstow hit back at his critics after scoring an impressive 99 not out against Australia in the first innings of the Ashes Test in Manchester. While talking to BBC, Bairstow replied back at his people who commented on his wicketkeeping skills in the third test of the bilateral series. "There's been some chitter-chatter and opinions that have been rather interesting at times," Bairstow said.

Talking about his keeping, the 33-year-old cricketer perceived his criticism to be unfair, especially considering what happened after September 2022. Bairstow's leg injury on the golf course led to a lot of physical complications. The medical support had warned the player that he might not walk properly again, let alone play professional sports. And after that coming back in form was next to impossible which the player achieved in less than a year.

"I have not played in 10 months and not kept properly in three years so the two combined, there are going to be challenges. There has been a lot of talk, some of which has been out of order. At the same time that is part and parcel of people that have an opinion and that have a say," he said. "I have not played in 10 months and not kept properly in three years so the two combined, there are going to be challenges.

"When there are nine pins, a six-inch plate and a wire through your ankle and you are told you might not walk properly again, never mind run again or play professional sport, I am immensely proud of the determination I have shown and the commitment to get back playing at this level so quickly," he added.

"There is no hiding place but the determination and support from my friends and family and the people who have really been there through thick and thin, I can't thank them enough."

Bairstow mentioned that there is no hiding space but he expressed gratitude for the determination and support provided by his friends and family throughout the thick and thin of his life. He mentioned that it helped him overcome the injury and the challenges that came with the same.