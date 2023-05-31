JioCinema’s digital powerplay during TATA IPL 2023: More than 12 Crore viewers tune-in to watch the CSK vs GT Final

JioCinema’s record breaking customer engagement in TATA IPL came with unique differentiators like 17 simultaneous feeds across 12 languages including 4K, with multi-cam views giving viewers an unprecedented degree of autonomy and stadium like experience through AR/VR and 360-degree viewing. All this led to an increase in the average time spent of more than 60 minutes per viewer per match.

JioCinema’s digital powerplay in TATA IPL 2023 broke global records to usher in a new era in sports viewing. The TATA IPL 2023 became globally the most watched digital event as JioCinema set an array of global benchmarks including more than 12 crore unique viewers tuning-in to watch the most thrilling TATA IPL Finals ever.

