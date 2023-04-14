English
JioCinema viewership touches 2.2 crore during CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals

By Storyboard18   Apr 14, 2023 1:36 PM IST (Published)
JioCinema broke all previous records as the concurrent viewership touched 2.2 crore when CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes

JioCinema's free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views in the first week – over 550 Cr. This followed a robust first weekend which amassed 147 Cr.

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals TATA IPL 2023 match on JioCinema clocked the highest ever concurrent viewership.
JioCinema broke all previous records as the concurrent viewership touched 2.2 crore when CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes.
But Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma nailed a couple of perfect block-hole deliveries to earn a three-run victory for Rajasthan Royals over Chennai Super Kings in a close IPL encounter at the Chepauk on Wednesday. The nail-biting second innings garnered the highest viewership recorded ever in this season of the Indian Premier League.
Also read:
 Record 2.2 crore viewers watch CSK vs RR match on JioCinema; find out which games attracted most viewership
The numbers for JioCinema are bigger than what Disney+ Hotstar had when it had the streaming rights for IPL. The streaming app has been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on daily basis, according to the company.
The highest viewership recorded on Disney Hotstar was 1.86 crore during the final match of 2019 season.
JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views in the first week – over 550 Cr. This followed a robust first weekend which amassed 147 Cr. views, yet another record for being the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital. Additionally, JioCinema has registered highest ever number for any apps installed.
Also read: Record number of advertisers join JioCinema in opening week of IPL 2023
In terms of sponsorships and advertisers, JioCinema has been far ahead of TV rights holder for IPL. The streaming app has roped in 23 marquee sponsors for the tournament, along with most top brands in the country as advertisers.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
