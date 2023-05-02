JioCinema to take TATA IPL Fan Park experience to 35 cities across 13 states this season

JioCinema aims to take the out-of-the-home community-watching TATA IPL Fan Park experience across the length and breadth of the country this season.

The TATA IPL Fan Park experience offered by JioCinema across 35 cities in the country has garnered significant traction from thousands of supporters turning up to catch the matches live in these facilities. The previous weekend saw four high-octane clashes in the league and scores of fans relished these games across Fan Parks in Vadodara, Kurnool, Bardhaman, Karnal, Jalgaon, Varanasi, and Thoothkudi.

JioCinema, the official digital rights holders of the league, has come up with this concept to ensure that the IPL is digitally streamed across the nook and corner of the country, particularly in cities where the matches aren’t taking place. The platform pursues ensuring that this out-of-home sports viewing experience is palpable across 13 states for the first time through the digital medium.

So far, they have managed to take these Fan Parks to 15 different cities and towns. Fans caught a hold of this experience in Vadodra, Kurnool and Burdhaman in Saturday when Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) emerged victorious against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) respectively.

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) along with Mumbai Indians’ (MI) victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) was presented in Fan Parks in Thoothukudi, Varanasi, Jalgaon and Karnal. The supporters on Sunday in fact got the unique experience of witnessing the iconic 1000th game of the IPL in these facilities.

Moreover, entry to these parks is free of cost and there are a variety of offerings including food, beverages, and zones dedicated specifically to families and kids along with a JioCinema Experience Zone as well to ensure that the fans who turn up have a good time all together.

Viacom18 secured digital rights for the IPL for a five-year period from 2023-27 for a cost of Rs 23,758 crore in the media rights auction conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last year.