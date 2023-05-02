JioCinema to take TATA IPL Fan Park experience to 35 cities across 13 states this season

2 Min(s) Read
JioCinema aims to take the out-of-the-home community-watching TATA IPL Fan Park experience across the length and breadth of the country this season.
The TATA IPL Fan Park experience offered by JioCinema across 35 cities in the country has garnered significant traction from thousands of supporters turning up to catch the matches live in these facilities. The previous weekend saw four high-octane clashes in the league and scores of fans relished these games across Fan Parks in Vadodara, Kurnool, Bardhaman, Karnal, Jalgaon, Varanasi, and Thoothkudi.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
JioCinema, the official digital rights holders of the league, has come up with this concept to ensure that the IPL is digitally streamed across the nook and corner of the country, particularly in cities where the matches aren’t taking place. The platform pursues ensuring that this out-of-home sports viewing experience is palpable across 13 states for the first time through the digital medium.
Also Read: