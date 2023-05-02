Breaking News
Govt considers HZL's plan to buy Vedanta's zinc assets a closed chapter
JioCinema to take TATA IPL Fan Park experience to 35 cities across 13 states this season

JioCinema to take TATA IPL Fan Park experience to 35 cities across 13 states this season
By Tarkesh Jha  May 2, 2023 2:06:33 PM IST (Published)

JioCinema aims to take the out-of-the-home community-watching TATA IPL Fan Park experience across the length and breadth of the country this season.

The TATA IPL Fan Park experience offered by JioCinema across 35 cities in the country has garnered significant traction from thousands of supporters turning up to catch the matches live in these facilities. The previous weekend saw four high-octane clashes in the league and scores of fans relished these games across Fan Parks in Vadodara, Kurnool, Bardhaman, Karnal, Jalgaon, Varanasi, and Thoothkudi.

JioCinema, the official digital rights holders of the league, has come up with this concept to ensure that the IPL is digitally streamed across the nook and corner of the country, particularly in cities where the matches aren’t taking place. The platform pursues ensuring that this out-of-home sports viewing experience is palpable across 13 states for the first time through the digital medium.
I like Dhoni but why does Chennai Super Kings not have Tamil players, asks Ramadoss as he pushes for "reservation" in IPL
