JioCinema to grab two-thirds of total IPL AdEx this season

TATA IPL 2023 official digital streaming partner JioCinema is likely to grab two-third of the total advertising expenditure (AdEx) this season. The platform’s average concurrency is triple as compared to the previous year of the league and it has roped in 26 sponsors, which is the highest ever recorded for any sporting tournament.

“Fundamentally, digital has options and opportunities for everybody. Digital is also measurable and targetable. Through JioCinema, advertisers are reaching the right audiences at the right price. JioCinema has also opened doors for a lot of advertisers, smaller brands and companies to join the bandwagon, which used to be the exclusive preserve of top 100 advertisers,” Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj mentioned in his official statement.

He added, “Additionally, we have over 40 advertisers on CTV exclusively, including international brands, financial services, e-commerce, autos, B2C, B2B brands. Connected TV (CTV) advertising spots have been increasing every week of the TATA IPL.”

JioCinema has a real-time tracking system that allows advertisers to evaluate their reach. Connected TV (CTV) ad spots have grown by 20 per cent this season and CTV has ended up reaching double the number of viewers as compared to HD TV.

IPL 2023 is likely to generate $550 million in revenue, as per Media Partners Asia (MPA). JioCinema has already recorded 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the season and a report from Synchronise and Unomer report says that 73 per cent of viewers watch the IPL on JioCinema.

“Jio Cinema has brought about a revolution in IPL watching by offering free access to the tournament and leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the viewing experience, including 4K streaming, multicam and multi-language options,” Tata Motors CMO Vivek Srivatsa explained.

He added, “This has enabled a wider demographic to experience the spectacle like never before. The innovations in ad delivery has enabled us to take our campaign go.ev with Tiago.ev not only to urban India, but also to smaller towns. We wish to drive tremendous value from this partnership and fast forward the ongoing EV adoption in India.”

Viacom18 secured the digital streaming rights in the IPL media rights auction held last year from 2023-28 for Rs 23,758 crore.