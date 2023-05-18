English
JioCinema to grab two-thirds of total IPL AdEx this season

By Tarkesh Jha  May 18, 2023 2:07:43 PM IST (Published)

TATA IPL 2023 official digital streaming partner JioCinema is likely to grab two-third of the total advertising expenditure (AdEx) this season. The platform’s average concurrency is triple as compared to the previous year of the league and it has roped in 26 sponsors, which is the highest ever recorded for any sporting tournament.

“Fundamentally, digital has options and opportunities for everybody. Digital is also measurable and targetable. Through JioCinema, advertisers are reaching the right audiences at the right price. JioCinema has also opened doors for a lot of advertisers, smaller brands and companies to join the bandwagon, which used to be the exclusive preserve of top 100 advertisers,” Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj mentioned in his official statement.
IPL 2023: Record number of advertisers join JioCinema in opening week
He added, “Additionally, we have over 40 advertisers on CTV exclusively, including international brands, financial services, e-commerce, autos, B2C, B2B brands. Connected TV (CTV) advertising spots have been increasing every week of the TATA IPL.”
