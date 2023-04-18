24 million viewers tuned in to JioCinema for the CSK vs RCB clash on Monday as the platform registers record viewership numbers for a single game in the current season of the IPL.

JioCinema has broken its own record of the the highest viewership for IPL, with its count crossing the 24-million mark during the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

This is the highest recorded viewership on the platform in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 24-million mark was breached during the penultimate over of the nail-biting clash where the MS Dhoni-led CSK team emerged victorious by eight runs.

JioCinema has been roping in audiences en masse by streaming the eletie cricket league for free on its platform. Attracting 24 million viewers is humungous compared to the highest recorded viewership on digital in IPL 2019, which was at 18.6 million in the final played between CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) in on May 12, 2019 in Hyderabad.

A nearly 25 percent growth on that number in the league stage suggests that the numbers are only set to grow for JioCinema as the season enters the mid stage in the coming month.

Record viewership goes with record number of sponsors

The platform has even secured 23 sponsors to advertise with them in the current season of the IPL. They claim that both the number of advertisers booked and revenue garnered are significantly higher when compared with the previous seasons of the IPL.

The sponsors on JioCinema for IPL 2023 include Dream11, JioMart, Tiago EV, Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Indeed and PhonePe.

JioCinema has set the ball rolling right from the offset, having recorded 375 crore collective views in the first week of the IPL. The viewership levels had reached the 22 million mark in CSK’s previous game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk on Wednesday.