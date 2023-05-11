JioCinema clocks over 1300 crore video views in first five weeks of IPL 2023

The league has managed to reach twice the number of viewers on connected TV as compared to HD TV and every viewer has spent an average of an hour on JioCinema per game so far.

JioCinema continues to shatter records with its live digital streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the platform clocked more than 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the current season. The league has managed to reach twice the number of viewers on connected TV as compared to HD TV and every viewer has spent an average of an hour on JioCinema per game so far.

“JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer’s outright preference of catching the TATA IPL on digital,” Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj reflected on the impressive numbers recorded by the over-the-top streaming service.

“The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the stellar opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come. I would like to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for showing faith in our journey as we continue to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience,” Jayaraj added.

Also Read:

JioCinema has also broken the peak concurrency record twice within five days last month. 2.23 crore people logged into the platform during the match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 12. On April 17, 2.4 crore viewers were recorded watching the match on the same between CSK and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that was held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both the games were last-ball thrillers, which evidently sparked the viewers’ interest in the games.

Meanwhile, the platform has been constantly introducing newer elements to enhance the viewing experience. Right from the 360-degree viewing feature to streaming the game in 12 different languages, the streaming service has significantly upped the ante of making the IPL available digitally. Viacom18 had secured the digital rights of the IPL for Rs 23758 crore in the media rights auction conducted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the five-year period from 2023-27.