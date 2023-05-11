English
JioCinema clocks over 1300 crore video views in first five weeks of IPL 2023

By Tarkesh Jha  May 11, 2023 11:35:58 AM IST (Published)

The league has managed to reach twice the number of viewers on connected TV as compared to HD TV and every viewer has spent an average of an hour on JioCinema per game so far.

JioCinema continues to shatter records with its live digital streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the platform clocked more than 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the current season. The league has managed to reach twice the number of viewers on connected TV as compared to HD TV and every viewer has spent an average of an hour on JioCinema per game so far.

“JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer’s outright preference of catching the TATA IPL on digital,” Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj reflected on the impressive numbers recorded by the over-the-top streaming service.
“The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the stellar opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come. I would like to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for showing faith in our journey as we continue to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience,” Jayaraj added.
X