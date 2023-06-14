Jio Cinema gets streaming rights of India's tour of the West Indies

The tour commences from July 12 with the first of the two Tests hosted by Windsor Park in Domnica. Jio Cinema will be presenting the tour and the match commentary in English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Jio Cinema has got the digital rights to stream the Indian men's cricket team tour of the West Indies. The Indian cricket team will be touring the Caribbean islands and Florida in the USA to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

The tour commences from July 12 with the first of the two Tests hosted by Windsor Park in Domnica.

The Test series will mark the beginning of India's World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The ODI series that follows the Test matches will also mark the beginning of team India's countdown for the ICC 50-over World Cup. India is set to host the marquee event in October and November this year.

Jio Cinema will be presenting the tour and the match commentary in English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

“JioCinema offered a seamless streaming experience that resulted in astonishing benchmarks never heard of. We pushed the boundaries of technological capability to affirm that sports is best experienced digitally,” said Viacom18 – Sports Head of Strategy, Partnership and Acquisitions, Hursh Shrivastava. “With the India Tour of West Indies 2023, we will forge ahead and offer our viewers a world-class presentation.”

India are yet to announce the squads for the tour.

India's tour of the West Indies complete schedule:

July 12-16, first Test at Dominica; July 20-24, second Test at Trinidad; July 27, first ODI at Barbados; July 29, second ODI at Barbados; August 1, third ODI at Trinidad; August 3, first T20I at Trinidad; August 6, second T20I at Guyana; August 8, third T20I at Guyana; August 12, fourth T20I at Lauderhill (US); August 13,

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.