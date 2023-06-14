Jio Cinema gets streaming rights of India's tour of the West Indies

2 Min(s) Read
The tour commences from July 12 with the first of the two Tests hosted by Windsor Park in Domnica. Jio Cinema will be presenting the tour and the match commentary in English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Jio Cinema has got the digital rights to stream the Indian men's cricket team tour of the West Indies. The Indian cricket team will be touring the Caribbean islands and Florida in the USA to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.
The Test series will mark the beginning of India’s World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The ODI series that follows the Test matches will also mark the beginning of team India's countdown for the ICC 50-over World Cup. India is set to host the marquee event in October and November this year.
🚨 NEWS 🚨2️⃣ Tests3️⃣ ODIs5️⃣ T20IsHere's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies 🔽#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/U7qwSBzg84— BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2023
Note To Readers
Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.