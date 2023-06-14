CNBC TV18
Jio Cinema gets streaming rights of India's tour of the West Indies

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 1:25:43 PM IST (Published)

The tour commences from July 12 with the first of the two Tests hosted by Windsor Park in Domnica. Jio Cinema will be presenting the tour and the match commentary in English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.  

Jio Cinema has got the digital rights to stream the Indian men's cricket team tour of the West Indies. The Indian cricket team will be touring the Caribbean islands and Florida in the USA to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

The tour commences from July 12 with the first of the two Tests hosted by Windsor Park in Domnica.
 
 
The Test series will mark the beginning of India’s World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.  The ODI series that follows the Test matches will also mark the beginning of team India's countdown for the ICC 50-over World Cup. India is set to host the marquee event in October and November this year.
Note To Readers

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

