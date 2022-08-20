Jhulan Goswami to hang up her boots after England tour; a look at her illustrious career

By CNBCTV18.com

Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami will retire from international cricket after the third One-Day International against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground, Indian Express reported quoting a top BCCI official.

The fast bowler has been selected in the India women’s cricket ODI squad for the three-match series in England, starting September 10.

Goswami, 39, was not picked for the tour of Sri Lanka in July amid speculation about her international future. She was also not part of the team that played in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham a few weeks ago. Goswami last appeared for the Indian team in March in a match against New Zealand.

According to the Indian Express report, selectors in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) spoke to Goswami and chose to honour her services with a fitting farewell game.

After an illustrious career that lasted two decades, Goswami will retire as the highest wicket-taker in ODIs in women's cricket.

A former football enthusiast

Goswami was born to a middle-class family in Chakdaha, a small town in Nadia district of West Bengal. She was an ardent fan of football and her first tryst with cricket was in 1992, watching the Cricket World Cup on TV. A few years later, she was enthralled by the victory lap of Belinda Clarke after the Australia vs New Zealand 1997 Women's World Cup final, The Times of India reported.

Initially, Goswami played tennis ball cricket with the boys. However, realising that her town lacked basic cricket facilities, Goswami travelled to Kolkata to train in the sport.

In her teens, Goswami would travel from Chakdaha to Sealdah in Kolkata in the 5 am train and then take a bus to reach cricket practice by 7.30 am. This she did for three days a week. After practice till 9.30 am, she again travelled for two hours to get back home and report to school.

According to Goswami, this arduous four-hour journey on a jam-packed inter-city train toughened her up mentally, The Hindu reported.

Playing for Bengal and India

Goswami soon played for the Bengal team and was picked in the Indian squad at the age of 19 in March 2002. She played her debut One-Day International against England in Lucknow.

She was named the vice-captain of the national team ahead of the tour of England in 2006, where she helped India win the Test series. She scored a 50 as a night watchman in the first Test at Leicester and delivered her career-best match figures of 33 runs in 13 overs and 5 wickets and 45 runs in 37 overs and 5 wickets in the second Test at Taunton.

Goswami’s feats led to her being named ICC Women's Player of Year in 2007, a year in which no Indian male player bagged an individual award.

Soon, she took over as the captain of the national team, a position she held till 2011.

Awards

In 2010, Goswami was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award. Two years later, she became the second Indian women cricketer to be awarded the Padma Shri after Diana Edulji.

In her career, Goswami has played 12 Tests, 68 T20 internationals and 201 ODIs. She holds the record of taking the most wickets in ODIs – 252. She has also played in six 50-over World Cups.