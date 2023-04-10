'Jhoome Jo Rinku' - Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shahrukh Khan heaps praise on Rinku Singh after final over miracle against Gujarat Titans

Taking to Twitter, Shahrukh Khan, the co-owner of KKR wrote, “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!”

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) player Rinku Singh’s magnificent feat of hitting five consecutive sixes to help the team chase down 29 in the final over against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday earned him praise from franchise owner and Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote, “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!”

The 57-year-old further edited Rinku’s picture and placed it on the official poster of his recent blockbuster hit ‘Pathaan’.

KKR looked well and out of the contest as they were seven wickets down and required 28 runs off the last five deliveries.

Rinku, struggling at 18 off 16 deliveries till that point, decided to bring out the carnage as he deposited three consecutive full-tosses from Yash Dayal into the stands. Dayal corrected his length following lengthy discussions with stand-in captain Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill but the southpaw had gotten in the groove till then and hit one over mid-wicket before going down town straight over the bowler’s head to round off one of the most iconic run chases in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Had the belief that I can do it. Last year I was in a similar situation in Lucknow. Had the belief back then too. Didn't think too much out there. Those shots just happened one after the other. That last one was back of the hand, and I struck it off the back foot,” the 25-year-old reflected on his performance in the aftermath of the game.

Skipper Nitish Rana mentioned in the post-match presentation ceremony that people often probe him about Rinku not getting a bigger role in the playing XI. Rana responded, “I want to say to those reporters if this is the second role, imagine what he can do with the first role.”

KKR will next face the Sunrsiers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.