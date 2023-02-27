Jasprit Bumrah's return likely to be delayed: How important he is to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack

Jaspreet Bumrah's contribution to Mumbai Indians over the last five seasons has been extraordinary. Let's take a look at his consistent wicket taking performances.

Team India and five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians were handed a big blow on Sunday (Feb 26) after it was revealed that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's return to top-level cricket is expected to be delayed.

Bumrah is recovering from a back injury and hasn't played international cricket since September 2022. In that span, he has missed the ICC T20 World Cup, India's overseas tour of New Zealand and Bangladesh, home bilateral series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and is now sitting out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy as well. He has also not been named in India's ODI squad that will take on Australia in a three-match series.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, Bumrah is now likely to miss the upcoming season of the IPL as well as the final of the ICC World Test Championship, provided India qualifies for it.

The pacer is undergoing his rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The report states that Bumrah will not be rushed into playing top-level cricket and India is likely to get his services back only for the ICC 50-over World Cup that will be hosted in India around October-November.

Although team India has managed to fare well in Bumrah's absence, it would be interesting to see how Mumbai Indians cope with the loss of their lead paceman.

To understand how MI will be affected, we looked into data from the last five seasons of the IPL. First, we looked into the number of matches Bumrah has played from 2018 to 2022, the wickets that he has picked in that period, and his rank amongst MI's bowlers in terms of wickets taken.

Season Matches played by Bumrah Wickets taken Bumrah's rank among MI bowlers (in terms of wickets) 2022 14 15 1 2021 14 21 1 2020 15 27 1 2019 16 19 1 2018 14 17 2

Bumrah on average has played 14.6 matches for MI and has been claiming 19.8 wickets per season for the team. As stated above, except for one season (2018), Bumrah has been MI's leading wicket-taker for the rest of the years.

Next, we look into Bumrah's average in the five seasons and where he ranks.

Season Bumrah's average Bumrah's rank among MI bowlers in terms of average* 2022 25.53 1 2021 19.52 2 2020 14.96 1 2019 21.52 1 2018 21.88 1

*Bowlers with a minimum of 10 appearances in that season have only been considered.

Next, we dip into Bumrah's economy and then rank him.

Season Bumrah's economy Bumrah's rank among MI bowlers in terms of economy* 2022 7.18 1 2021 7.45 3 2020 6.73 1 2019 6.63 2 2018 6.88 1

*Bowlers with a minimum of 10 appearances in that season have only been considered.

A look at Bumrah's strike rate

Season Bumrah's strike rate Bumrah's rank among MI bowlers in terms of strike rate* 2022 21.33 3 2021 15.71 1 2020 13.33 1 2019 19.47 3 2018 19.05 4

* Bowlers with a minimum of 10 appearances in that season have only been considered.

To sum up Bumrah's numbers:

He has been a regular starter for MI in the last five years. He has been a consistent wicket-taker for the team in that period. The 28-year-old not only comes up with wickets but takes them at regular intervals and also doubles up as a bowler who can check the run flow.

Although MI will see Jofra Archer donning its jersey for the first time since he was first bought by the franchisee in the 2022 mega auction, but to expect Archer to step in Bumrah's shoes almost instantly will be too big of an expectation.