Jasprit Bumrah to return in Indian jersey as skipper for Ireland T20I series

Jasprit Bumrah will make his comeback in the Indian jersey after a year's gap in the three T20I series in Ireland. The series starts on August 18 and the star pacer will lead the team as he will don the captain's cap. With Bumrah's return, it will give a good boost to Team India in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 preparations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad and rested big names like Shubham Gill and Ishan Kishan. On the other end, Bumrah has missed an entire edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup due to his lower back surgery.

Post the back surgery in March this year, he was rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for a while now, and the pace spearhead had recently bowled his full quota of 10 overs against visiting Mumbai side here at the Alur grounds.

The selectors have also included Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna in the squad. The right-arm quick last played for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in August last year before undergoing a surgery for stress fracture. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the vice-captain of the side.

India's squad for Ireland series:

Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

