Jasprit Bumrah to return from year-long injury layoff in August: Report

Bumrah has missed several crucial international assignments since suffering this injury setback last September. He sat out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Thereafter, Bumrah was sidelined from the tour of Bangladesh along with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year as well. His franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) too dealt with a jolt by his absence from the entirety of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to international cricket in the three-match T20I series against Ireland in August this year. The fast bowler has been out of cricketing action since September 2022. He underwent back surgery in March this year and underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

India will play Ireland at Dublin from August 18-23 and that series will arguably ease Bumrah’s comeback into the thick of things. Post that, the team will head to Sri Lanka to feature in the Asia Cup before the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that begins in October this year.