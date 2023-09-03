Jasprit Bumrah to miss Nepal clash as he returns home to welcome birth of first child

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns home and will be missing the next clash against Nepal on September 4. As per the reports Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are expecting the birth of their first child. He will be back for the Super Four clash in the Asia Cup.

Bumrah has made a comeback after a long hiatus due to a back injury setback last September. He sat out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Thereafter, Bumrah was sidelined from the tour of Bangladesh along with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year as well. His franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) dealt with a jolt by his absence from the entirety of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign.

Bumrah headed the team as a captain against Ireland series at Dublin. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is mulling a change in the venue for the Super Four matches of the Asia Cup in the wake of the heavy rains that have been lashing in Colombo.

Five Super Four matches and the final have been scheduled in Colombo from September 9 onwards, but there are hardly any signs of the weather relenting. In that context, the ACC is currently engaged in a discussion with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and tournament host Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the possible change of venue.

The PTI has been informed that three venues are under consideration – Pallekele, Dambulla and Hambantota. The six participating teams have also been intimated about the possible change in venue.

Pallekele is currently hosting the Asia Cup league matches, but the possibility of rain in this hill town is also on the higher side. Dambulla is about 70 kilometers from Pallekele, and the chances of rain are much less in the former city.

However, an SLC official said the Rangiri International Cricket Stadium at Dambulla might not be ready to host so many matches at short notice.

(With PTI inputs)