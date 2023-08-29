Jasprit Bumrah to Babar Azam — 10 players to watch out for during the 2023 Asia Cup

Tilak Varma |

India's Tilak Varma has enjoyed a meteoric rise in international cricket after proving his credentials in the Indian Premier League for two seasons. The left-handed batter made an instant impression in the T20Is during his debut series against the West Indies with the scores of 39, 51 and 49* in just his first three matches. Varma's performances made the Indian selectors pick him for the Asia Cup. With the Indian batting line-up loaded with right-handed batters, Varma's left-handed batting brings a variety in line-up. Varma is known to drop anchor and also play big shots as and when needed. The 20-year-old is sure to keep an eye on during the Asia Cup. (Image: Sportsfile)

Jasprit Bumrah | The Indian pace ace, Jasprit Bumrah, is on a comeback trail after a lengthy injury layoff. Bumrah impressed on his international return against Ireland with two wickets in each of the two matches played. Having only played just two T20Is since his international return, the team will keep an eye on if Bumrah is able to bowl full quota of 10 overs in the ODIs. Should Bumrah perform at his peak, it should make India a strong contender for the Asia Cup and as well as the World Cup that will follow. (Image: Reuters) The Indian pace ace, Jasprit Bumrah, is on a comeback trail after a lengthy injury layoff. Bumrah impressed on his international return against Ireland with two wickets in each of the two matches played. Having only played just two T20Is since his international return, the team will keep an eye on if Bumrah is able to bowl full quota of 10 overs in the ODIs. Should Bumrah perform at his peak, it should make India a strong contender for the Asia Cup and as well as the World Cup that will follow. (Image: Reuters)

Shreyas Iyer | Middle order batsman Shreyas Iyer was selected for the Indian squad after he recovered from a back injury. Iyer is expected to bat at the crucial no.4 spot. Before Iyer had to spend time away from the sport to recover from the injury, he was a crucial member of India's ODI setup. A good showing by Iyer during the Asia Cup will boost India's confidence to play him during the World Cup. (Image: AP) Shreyas Iyer | Middle order batsman Shreyas Iyer was selected for the Indian squad after he recovered from a back injury. Iyer is expected to bat at the crucial no.4 spot. Before Iyer had to spend time away from the sport to recover from the injury, he was a crucial member of India's ODI setup. A good showing by Iyer during the Asia Cup will boost India's confidence to play him during the World Cup. (Image: AP)

Babar Azam | Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the number one ranked ODI batsman in the world. Azam remains the linchpin in the team's batting order. Azam played two good innings against Afghanistan recently where he notched the scores of 53 and 60. If Babar bats well during the Asia Cup then Pakistan could go a long way in the tournament. (Image: Reuters) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the number one ranked ODI batsman in the world. Azam remains the linchpin in the team's batting order. Azam played two good innings against Afghanistan recently where he notched the scores of 53 and 60. If Babar bats well during the Asia Cup then Pakistan could go a long way in the tournament. (Image: Reuters)

Shaheen Shah Afridi | If Pakistan's batting relies on Babar Azam then the main-man of the team's bowling attack is speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi's left-arm fast bowling tends to create problems for batsmen. Afridi is in wicket-taking form as he picked two wickets in each of the three matches against Afghanistan. Afridi's duel with the Indian batters during the Asia Cup will surely be one to watch out for. (Image: AP) If Pakistan's batting relies on Babar Azam then the main-man of the team's bowling attack is speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi's left-arm fast bowling tends to create problems for batsmen. Afridi is in wicket-taking form as he picked two wickets in each of the three matches against Afghanistan. Afridi's duel with the Indian batters during the Asia Cup will surely be one to watch out for. (Image: AP)

Saud Shakeel | Pakistan have made a late change in their squad for the Asia Cup with the inclusion of left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel. Shakeel is relatively new to ODIs as he has played only six matches so far. But Shakee's exploits in Test cricket where he averages 87.50, has made the team to think about utilizing Shakeel's batting prowess in ODIs too. Pakistan have made a late change in their squad for the Asia Cup with the inclusion of left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel. Shakeel is relatively new to ODIs as he has played only six matches so far. But Shakee's exploits in Test cricket where he averages 87.50, has made the team to think about utilizing Shakeel's batting prowess in ODIs too.

Maheesh Theekshana | With star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the Asia Cup following an injury, Maheesh Theekshana becomes the most important spinner for Sri Lanka. Theekshana has played 22 ODIs and picked 36 wickets. For Sri Lanka to defend their Asia Cup title Theekshana will have to bring his A game forward. (Image: ICC) With star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the Asia Cup following an injury, Maheesh Theekshana becomes the most important spinner for Sri Lanka. Theekshana has played 22 ODIs and picked 36 wickets. For Sri Lanka to defend their Asia Cup title Theekshana will have to bring his A game forward. (Image: ICC)

Noor Ahmad | One of the rising star in the Afghanistan camp is the left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad. Ahmad heads into the Asia Cup after a productive Lanka Premier League where he picked 12 wickets from 8 matches. Ahmad will add a lot of heft to the Afghanistan's bowling attack that already boasts the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. (Image: SLC) One of the rising star in the Afghanistan camp is the left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad. Ahmad heads into the Asia Cup after a productive Lanka Premier League where he picked 12 wickets from 8 matches. Ahmad will add a lot of heft to the Afghanistan's bowling attack that already boasts the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. (Image: SLC)

Shakib Al Hasan | Bangladesh's legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was named the new captain of the ODI team following Tamim Iqbal's resignation. Shakib will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs and also be the team's wicket-taking bowler. Shakib has a huge task ahead of him. (Image: Reuters) Bangladesh's legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was named the new captain of the ODI team following Tamim Iqbal's resignation. Shakib will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs and also be the team's wicket-taking bowler. Shakib has a huge task ahead of him. (Image: Reuters)