Jasprit Bumrah shares heartfelt post welcoming birth of baby boy

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah shared a social media post celebrating the birth of his first child on Monday. Bumrah flew from Sri Lanka to Mumbai for the same and is set to miss India's clash against Nepal in Kandy on Monday. Bumrah will be back with the team for the Super Four stages in the Asia Cup.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ Jasprit and Sanjana," Bumrah captioned a picture of his hands along with those of his wife and the child.

Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023 Bumrah has made a comeback after a long hiatus due to a back injury setback last September. He sat out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Thereafter, Bumrah was sidelined from the tour of Bangladesh along with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year as well. His franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) dealt with a jolt by his absence from the entirety of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign.

Bumrah headed the team as a captain against Ireland series in Dublin. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is mulling a change in the venue for the Super Four matches of the Asia Cup in the wake of the heavy rains that have been lashing in Colombo.

Five Super Four matches and the final have been scheduled in Colombo from September 9 onwards, but there are hardly any signs of the weather relenting. In that context, the ACC is currently engaged in a discussion with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and tournament host Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the possible change of venue.