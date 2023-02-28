Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL as injury woes continue, out of action for next six months

It’s yet to be ascertained if the seasoned pacer, who also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, will need to undergo a back surgery.

Jasprit Bumrah, the fiery pace bowler, has been struggling to shake off his persistent injury woes. He has been ruled out of the IPL for failing to fully recover from his back injury and is unlikely to make a comeback in the next six months, according to a BCCI source.

It's a devastating setback for the Mumbai Indians, who have relied on the Indian speedster to spearhead their bowling attack for many seasons.

It’s yet to be ascertained if the seasoned pacer, who also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, will need to undergo a back surgery.

"Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL as he will take another six months to come back. Even then, he might or might not make a comeback. The 50-over World Cup is the target, but that is also not guaranteed," the BCCI source said.

Bumrah's unique slinging action puts a lot of pressure on his back during loading, and it seems that his body has taken a hit due to the stress. Former West Indies pace bowling great Michael Holding had assessed that Bumrah was always a candidate for back injuries.

The IPL is starting on March 31.

As a result of this development, Bumrah is now poised to miss the World Test Championship final (assuming India qualifies), scheduled to begin on June 7 at The Oval.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled in October-November in India.

The 29-year-old Bumrah has played only five Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is in 2022, apart from IPL games for Mumbai Indians.

Last year, Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to the back injury. He was rushed back into the squad for the T20I series against Australia at home before the T20 World Cup, and he has not played cricket since then.

With inputs from PTI