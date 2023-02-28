English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsJasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL as injury woes continue, out of action for next six months

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL as injury woes continue, out of action for next six months

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL as injury woes continue, out of action for next six months
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Feb 28, 2023 9:12:49 PM IST (Published)

It’s yet to be ascertained if the seasoned pacer, who also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, will need to undergo a back surgery.

Jasprit Bumrah, the fiery pace bowler, has been struggling to shake off his persistent injury woes. He has been ruled out of the IPL for failing to fully recover from his back injury and is unlikely to make a comeback in the next six months, according to a BCCI source.

Recommended Articles

View All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism

Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments

Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments

Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert

Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert

Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


It's a devastating setback for the Mumbai Indians, who have relied on the Indian speedster to spearhead their bowling attack for many seasons.
It’s yet to be ascertained if the seasoned pacer, who also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, will need to undergo a back surgery.
Also read: Formula 1: Tottenham Hotspur stadium to build London's longest indoor track in tie-up with F1
"Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL as he will take another six months to come back. Even then, he might or might not make a comeback. The 50-over World Cup is the target, but that is also not guaranteed," the BCCI source said.
Bumrah's unique slinging action puts a lot of pressure on his back during loading, and it seems that his body has taken a hit due to the stress. Former West Indies pace bowling great Michael Holding had assessed that Bumrah was always a candidate for back injuries.
The IPL is starting on March 31.
As a result of this development, Bumrah is now poised to miss the World Test Championship final (assuming India qualifies), scheduled to begin on June 7 at The Oval.
Also read: Indian Cricket Fandom Report 2023: 2 in 3 cricket fans prefer watching sports live on TV
The ODI World Cup is scheduled in October-November in India.
The 29-year-old Bumrah has played only five Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is in 2022, apart from IPL games for Mumbai Indians.
Last year, Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to the back injury. He was rushed back into the squad for the T20I series against Australia at home before the T20 World Cup, and he has not played cricket since then.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Indian Premier League (IPL)Jasprit Bumrah

Previous Article

Cricket remains India's most watched game – A look at other sports urban Indians follow

Next Article

Formula 1: Tottenham Hotspur stadium to build London's longest indoor track in tie-up with F1

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X