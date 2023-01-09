Bumrah who last played for India in a T20I against Australia back in September 2022, looked set to make his return this month after an extended lay-off due to a back injury as the BCCI had added him to the ODI squad to face Sri Lanka on the recommendation of the all-India selection committee.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah who was set to make his long-awaited return from injury in the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka three-match ODI series which starts tomorrow, January 10 has now been ruled out of the series over fitness concerns as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) take a late call to withdraw him.

The 29-year-old pace spearhead last played for India in a T20I against Australia back in September 2022. He looked set to make his return this month after an extended lay-off due to the reoccurrence of a back injury as the BCCI had added him to the ODI squad to face Sri Lanka on the recommendation of the all-India selection committee.

In a statement made on January 3, the BCCI had said, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka."

However, Cricbuzz has reported that the BCCI have taken a late call not to rush him into action so soon with Bumrah not among the group of players who have touched down at Guwahati for the first ODI.

The BCCI on recommendation from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) have taken the decision not to rush Bumrah back to the field with an eye on the Test series against Australia and World Cup later in the year.

PTI also later confirmed the report with a BCCI source admitting that Bumrah "still needs some more time" to regain full fitness.

"Bumrah hasn't travelled with the team to Guwahati. He still needs some more time to get back to full fitness as he will be needed during the Australia Test series," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It will be interesting to see if Bumrah recovers to compete against New Zealand for the ODI series, starting January 18 and is fielded without playing even one domestic game.

"The committee under MSK Prasad and earlier team management had made a rule that a player in order to return from injury must play at least one or if possible two domestic games before being termed ready for international comeback," a former office bearer recalled.

Bumrah sustained a lower back stress fracture post England tour and missed the Asia Cup last year.

To enhance the team's chances at the T20 World Cup, Bumrah was rushed to the T20 side during a home series against Australia where he broke down once again and was ruled out for an indefinite period.

It will not be a surprise if Bumrah plays the entire four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting February 9. He is expected to be used sparingly as he would be needed for the marquee ODI World Cup at home later this year.

(With inputs from PTI)