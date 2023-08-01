Jasprit Bumrah posts heartfelt message for Stuart Broad as English pacer retires from international career

Bumrah and Broad have squared off thrice previously, during India’s tours to the English shores in 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah joined in giving a tribute to English veteran pacer Stuart Broad as the 37-year-old brought curtains down to his illustrious international career post the fifth Test of Ashes 2023 at The Oval on Monday.

“Congratulations on a remarkable career @StuartBroad8 ! Your contribution to the game has been immense. Wishing you the best for everything that lies ahead,” Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday.

Broad scalped a couple of wickets in the fourth innings as England triumphed over the last Test of the series courtesy of an impeccable performance by the home side. Bumrah and Broad have squared off thrice previously, during India’s tours to the English shores in 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Bumrah returns to lead India

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old returned to the Indian team, making a comeback into the national side for the first time since September last year. He underwent back surgery in New Zealand in March this year and has been recently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Bumrah will be leading the Indian side in the three-match T20I series in Ireland later this month. Ruturaj Gaikwad will be his deputy as skipper Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav amongst other senior names have been rested ahead of the Asia Cup, ODI series against Australia, and the ODI World Cup that commences in October.

The tour of Ireland will provide a much-needed update on Bumrah’s match fitness as the team management eagerly awaits his return to the ODI setup ahead of the World Cup.