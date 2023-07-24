Jasprit Bumrah might not be able to retain his original bowling style, says Wasim Jaffer

According to the BCCI's release, Bumrah is in the final stages of his rehab and is bowling with full intensity in the nets. He will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise.

As ICC ODI World Cup is around the corner, Indian Team is counting on the recovery of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The 29-year-old was recently seen back in the nets after 10 months post his surgery. The BCCI provided the update from the Bangalore camp where other players such as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are also slowly getting upbeat with their respective injuries.

Recently former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer mentioned how Team India's bowling attack missed his key death bowler Bumrah. While taking in the commentary box on JioCinema, he said, "Bumrah is a huge part of the bowling attack. I feel he will have an extremely important role in the World Cup. We are missing him in death bowling. We have missed him this entire year".

“He needs to come back to (full) fitness, and there will be a question mark whether he will be able to bowl the same way, at the same pace. If does that, there can’t be anything better than that," Jaffer added.

According to the BCCI's release, Bumrah is in the final stages of his rehab and is bowling with full intensity in the nets. He will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise.

While talking about his fellow pacer, Inshant Sharma said that he is still the leader of the pacer attack for India. “He is extremely important, not for one, but all formats. However, keeping the World Cup in mind, he is a very important player. He has won India so many matches in tough conditions," Ishant said.

“He is a senior player as well. He captained the side in a Test match as well. So according to me, Jasprit Bumrah will remain the leader of the pack in the World Cup. So it is extremely important for him to get fit," he added.