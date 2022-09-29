Jasprit Bumrah may miss T20 World Cup 2022: here's why he is irreplaceable

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini As Jasprit Bumrah could be ruled out of the Indian squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, India’s pace bowling unit would comprise of players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

There is absolutely no doubt that Jasprit Bumrah is the most potent weapon in Team India's bowling arsenal. If you are an Indian cricket fan, the next few lines could make you anxious. Reports suggest that Bumrah may not take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup due to be held in Australia next month. The speedster recently returned to the side after an injury layoff of over two months.

According to news agency PTI, Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture injury. The report said that Bumrah may not need a surgery, but he could well be out of action for a period of six months.

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

There is no official confirmation on the report as yet from the Indian cricket board. Bumrah was set to play in the three-match T20I series against South Africa and regain his fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup. But he did not travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram.

BCCI, in a tweet, said Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI medical team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first IND v SA T20I," BCCI tweeted.

Bumrah did not feature in the Asia Cup due to a back injury . India's shambolic bowling in the continental event underlined the urgent need to have him back in the squad. India failed to defend big totals on multiple occasions at the Asia Cup, gave away runs in bulk in death overs and most importantly lacked a leader in the bowling unit.

The Indian pace attack, at the Asia Cup, depended a lot on veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In Bumrah’s absence, Bhuvneshwar failed to do anything impressive. With Bumrah in the side, Kumar performs way better as a wicket-taker.

After his injury, Bumrah made his return to international cricket during the second T20I against Australia on September 23. He also featured in the final T20I of the series. India won the series 2-1.

Bumrah missed the first T20I against South Africa but his unavailability did not bother India much as they comfortably clinched the opening T20I by eight wickets. The Indian bowlers were on top form and the side won the match by 8 wickets.

India's pace bowling unit at the T20 World Cup comprises of names like Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh. Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar have been kept on standby. India may not be lacking talent in their pace attack, but unfortunately none of them is Bumrah. His pinpoint yorkers, lethal pace and guile are irreplaceable traits in a fast bowler.

If, it's still a big if, Bumrah doesn’t travel to Australia, Rohit Sharma’s men will indeed miss his services in the pacer-friendly, bouncy tracks Down Under.

In 2022, Bumrah has so far played five ODIs, five Tests and as many T20Is apart from the IPL matches. Overall, he has represented India in 60 T20Is and scalped 70 wickets at an economy of 6.62.

In IPL, he has been one of the most significant members of Mumbai Indians franchise. He has played a key role in guiding the Mumbai to a record five IPL titles. The 28-year-old has till now played 120 matches in IPL and has 145 wickets to his name.

What happens in Bumrah's absence

