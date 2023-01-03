Jasprit Bumrah included in India's ODI squad for series against Sri Lanka after recovering from injury

Jasprit Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is poised to make his international comeback after a lengthy injury lay-off. After recovering from the back injury that had sidelined him since September 2022, Bumrah will now play the three ODIs against Sri Lanka later this month.

In a press statement issued by the BCCI dated January 3, it was confirmed that Bumrah was included in India's ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

The statement reads as follows:

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon."

NEWS - The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. More details here - https://t.co/hIoAKbDnLA #INDvSL #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

Bumrah's last appearance for India was a T20I match against Australia in Hyderabad.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.