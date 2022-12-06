Jasprit Bumrah is known for his unorthodox pace and blistering pace that troubles even the top batsmen of the world.

Team India’s premier paceman, Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 29th birthday on December 6. The premier Indian pacer grabbed eyeballs first with his unorthodox action, and then his bowling skills early in his career. Now, he is a regular in the Indian team and is known as one of the most lethal pacers in the game.

Here’s a look at his top achievements and awards:

In 2013 Bumrah made his debut for Gujarat and his team won the Ranji Trophy in his very first season.

He took 7 wickets in his debut first-class match.

Bumrah is ranked 4th in the list of outstanding bowling figures in an innings (Test match) for taking 5 wickets while giving away just 7 runs.

ALSO READ:

The pacer is the 9th fastest to reach the 100 wickets milestone in ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah ranks second on the list of most maiden overs bowled in T20 internationals

He also holds the not-so-glorious record of being 6th in the list of most consecutive ducks in ODIs

He holds the world record for scoring the most runs in an over in a Test match. Bumrah scored 29 runs in a Stuart Broad over against England.

Awards and Accolades

Jasprit Bumrah was named to the World Test XI by the ICC in the year 2018.

He was also part of the ICC World ODI XI in 2018.

The fast bowler was named to the ‘Team of the Tournament' or the ICC World Cup 2019.

Bumrah received the Dilip Sardesai Award at the BCCI Awards for taking the highest number of wickets in Test cricket 2018-19.

He was awarded the Polly Umrigar award (the best male International cricketer) by the BCCI in 2020.