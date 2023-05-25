Jason Roy to terminate England central contract to play for LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket: Report

Meanwhile, Jason Roy has already held informal discussions with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to play get under a contract and represent the multiple franchises held by the entity across different T20 leagues.

England opener Jason Roy is considering terminating his incremental contract with the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to turn up for the Los Angeles (LA) Knight Riders in the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America (USA).

MLC will be held from July 13-30 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and four of the six franchises have investors owing teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The other two sides have stakes held by Cricket Victoria and Cricket New South Wales (NSW).

Roy, along with five other English players, namely: Harry Brook, Matthew Potts, David Wiley, Dawid Malan and Reece Topley hold incremental deals with the ECB for the 2022-23 contract cycle. These contracts are worth £66,000 per year annually and are basically a top-up to the salaries that these players obtain from their respective counties.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, there are concerns within the English game that the MLC could potentially clash with their flagship tournament The Hundred in the future. This would hold the board back from giving no-objection certificates (NOC) to its players to participate in the league.

Moreover, players with full-time deals are unlikely to negotiate with the ECB to get released from their contracts either. However, this arrangement makes sense for those playing on incremental agreements. Topley could be taking a call on the same soon given that he underwent a shoulder surgery earlier this month due to an injury that had ruled him out of the current season of the IPL.

Meanwhile, Roy has already held informal discussions with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to play get under a contract and represent the multiple franchises held by the entity across different T20 leagues.