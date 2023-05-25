English
    Jason Roy to terminate England central contract to play for LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket: Report

    By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 7:28:28 PM IST (Updated)

    Meanwhile, Jason Roy has already held informal discussions with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to play get under a contract and represent the multiple franchises held by the entity across different T20 leagues.

    England opener Jason Roy is considering terminating his incremental contract with the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to turn up for the Los Angeles (LA) Knight Riders in the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America (USA).

    MLC will be held from July 13-30 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and four of the six franchises have investors owing teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The other two sides have stakes held by Cricket Victoria and Cricket New South Wales (NSW).
    IPL franchises offer Rs 50 crore annual contracts to top English cricketers to step away from international cricket: Report
    Roy, along with five other English players, namely: Harry Brook, Matthew Potts, David Wiley, Dawid Malan and Reece Topley hold incremental deals with the ECB for the 2022-23 contract cycle. These contracts are worth £66,000 per year annually and are basically a top-up to the salaries that these players obtain from their respective counties.
