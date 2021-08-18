  • Home>
Japanese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for 2021 due to COVID-19

The 2021 Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in October, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

BREAKING: The 2021 Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled

速報：2021日本グランプリ中止#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #F1 pic.twitter.com/LtdJtiYY2E
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 18, 2021 
"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," Formula One said in a statement.
-This is a developing story. Please check for further updates.
