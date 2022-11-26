Japan and Costa Rica, the two teams who experienced contrasting fortunes in their opening matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022, are set to clash at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Sunday.

Japan will be euphoric after they registered a come-from-behind win over European powerhouse and four-time champions Germany in their tournament opener. İlkay Gündoğan's first-half penalty had given Germany command over Japan. But Ritsu Doan's 75th-minute goal followed by Takuma Asano's goal eight minutes later ensured that Japan registered a shock win over the 2014 champions.

A few hours later, Costa Rica, in their first match of this World Cup, were overpowered by Spain in a one-sided affair. A brace by Ferran Torres and goals also from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler, and Alvaro Morata, meant that Spain fired in seven goals. A battered and bruised Costa Rica failed to breach the Spanish defense even once.

The two results left Japan in second place behind Spain in Group E while Costa Rica are reeling at the fourth spot.

Costa Rica bowed out from the 2018 FIFA World Cup after the group stage and the resounding defeat at the hands of Spain has meant that the team is again on the brink of another early exit. With Los Ticos bound to meet Germany in their final group-stage match, the fixture against Japan is crucial for their survival. But their form before the match against Japan is worrying. The team has failed to score in 5 of their last 7 FIFA World Cup matches and is on a seven-match winless streak in the competition.

Japan were the underdog against Germany but their surprise victory have now put them just a win away from a place in round-of-16. Blue Samurai are poised to meet Spain in their last Group D match. So Japan would be wanting nothing less than all 3 points against Costa Rica to avoid any last-minute jitters.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Japan: W-L-D-W-W

Costa Rica: L-W-W-D-W

Head-to-head

Matches played: 5

Japan wins: 4

Draws: 1

Costa Rica: 0

Team News

Japan team news

Takuma Asano had injury concerns before the match against Germany and hence was confined to the bench for the start of the match. But given his heroics, he should start against Costa Rica.

Hiroki Sakai had could not last for the entire stretch of the match and had to be subbed off. He remains a doubtful started for this match.

Costa Rica team news

The only piece of optimistic news for Costa Rica is that there are no injury concerns in the camp.

Possible starting XIs

Japan possible starting XI

Formation (4-2-3-1)

Gonda, Nagatomo, Yoshida, Itakura, Tomiyasu, Shibasaki, Morita, Kubo, Kamada, Ito, Asano

Costa Rica possible starting XI

Formation (4-2-2-2)

Navas, Martínez, Calvo, Durate, Oviedo, Tejeda Borges, Bennette, Fuller, Contreras, Campbell

Betting odds (bet365)

Japan win: 4/9

Draw: 10/3

Costa Rica win: 7/1

Prediction

The form and the history both point in only one direction, an easy win for Japan. Score: Japan 3, Costa Rica 0

Where to watch and kick-off timing:

The match will kick off at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 27 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.