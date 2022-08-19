Dahi Handi now an adventure sport in Maharashtra, Govindas will get these benefits

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In Dahi Handi, a human pyramid is formed to reach and break an earthen pot, hanging high in the air, filled with curd. Several young participants called Govindas participate in Dahi Handi events which often involve cash prizes for the winners.

On the eve of Janmashtami, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced in the state assembly that Dahi Handi will now be recognised as an adventure sport in the state.

Speaking to the media, Shinde said, “‘Dahi Handi will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra and ‘Pro-Dahi-Handi’ category will be introduced. The ‘Govindas’ will get jobs under the sports category and the government will provide insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakhs for all ‘Govindas’."

Dahi Handi is a popular festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. In Dahi Handi, a human pyramid is formed to reach and break an earthen pot, hanging high in the air, filled with curd. Several young participants called Govindas participate in Dahi Handi events which often involve cash prizes for the winners.

Benefits for Govindas

Participants of Dahi Handi and their families will be provided with monetary compensation in case of fatal or other injuries suffered by ‘Govindas’ during the formation of human pyramids.

As Dahi Handi will be recognised as an adventure sport, the ‘Govindas’ will become eligible to apply for government jobs in the state under the 5 percent sports quota.

In case of the unfortunate death of a participant during the formation of human pyramids, the participant’s kin would get Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the Maharashtra government.

If a participant suffers serious injuries, then he/she would receive Rs 7 lakh, while one with fractures would be paid Rs 5 lakh, as compensation. Further, the state government would also bear the medical treatment cost of Govindas in case they suffer any injuries.

CM Shinde said that this year that the money will be paid from the Chief Minister Relief Fund, according to a government resolution issued on Thursday evening.

The state government is considering introducing an insurance scheme for the purpose. The scheme may come with several conditions, like the Dahi Handi event should have adequate permissions and the participants must be trained.

Also, while no aid will be provided for reasons other than forming a human tower, no minor will be compensated, the report added.