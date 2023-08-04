Jamshedpur FC adds Mohammed Sanan to its attacking ranks from Reliance Foundation Young Champs

Sanan hails from Kerala and possesses impressive dribbling ability but has made a name for himself by working hard and dedicating himself to improving his technique as a whole. The forward is also gifted with both feet and proficient in his shooting and finishing in front of goal.

Jamshedpur FC have completed the signing of exciting young forward Mohammed Sanan from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs team on a three-year deal.

Sanan primarily operates on the left side of the pitch and is a naturally attacking player capable of creating chances and scoring goals. The 19-year-old joined the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) in 2016 and has been with the club ever since.

Sanan hails from Kerala and possesses impressive dribbling ability but has made a name for himself by working hard and dedicating himself to improving his technique as a whole. The forward is also gifted with both feet and proficient in his shooting and finishing in front of goal.

Johar Sanan! 🙏Mohammed Sanan will join Jamshedpur FC ahead of the 2023-24 season. 👏#JoharSanan #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/0x7svYGXxy — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) August 3, 2023

Sanan has been described as a leader on and off the pitch by his former club and takes significant interest in improving his football knowledge to make his game even better.

“It is a huge moment for me to become a part of Jamshedpur FC,” he said.

“The club is the pinnacle for youth football in the country owing to the glorious history of the Tata Football Academy (TFA) and I believe this is the ideal step forward in my development as a player. I look forward to learning as much as possible and helping the team this season.”

Sanan gained some incredible exposure during his time at RFYC, including an opportunity to represent the team against English Premier League opposition in Wolves and Everton at the Reliance Foundation Premier League Next Generation Cup where he even scored against Everton in an impressive display.

“We are delighted to have one more RFYC graduate signing a professional contract with an ISL club,” said an RFYC spokesperson.

“Mohammed Sanan has great potential and we are sure that he will further enhance his skills and potential being with a club like Jamshedpur FC ahead of the 2023-24 season. We are proud of Sanan's achievement and wish for him to continue to climb ladders of success and rise through the ranks as a promising prospect for the Men of Steel."

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Scott Cooper also had some words of wisdom to add for our latest recruit - “Sanan is a very exciting young player that we need to develop and bring through carefully,” Cooper said.

“We can see some really exciting technical ability and it’s our job now to polish him up and make him the diamond that we think he can be. He has everything we need but we’ll help him apply other factors of the game that he will learn in pre-season.”