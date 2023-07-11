James Anderson remains on the sidelines as England name unchanged squad for fourth Ashes Test

Anderson played part in the first two Tests of the ongoing Ashes series but was dropped for England's must-win match at Leeds. The veteran pacer now continues to be on the sidelines as England have named an unchanged squad from the third Test that will take field for the fourth Test match at Old Trafford.

England's veteran pacer James Anderson remains on the sidelines as England have retained an unchanged squad for the fourth Ashes test against Australia, which will be played at Old Trafford from July 19-23, the English Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Anderson was dropped for the third Test after playing the first two matches of the series.

After losing the first two tests, England bounced back with a three-wicket win at Headingley last week. England must win the fourth test in Manchester to keep the series alive ahead of the fifth test at the Oval in London.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.