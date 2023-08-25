Jacques Kallis predicts Jos Buttler will score the most runs among all batters in ICC ODI World Cup 2023

South African stalwart Jacques Kallis has predicted that England captain Jos Buttler will be the highest run-scorer in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

“I think Jos Butler will be the leading run scorer. An outside call, but I fancy him in those conditions. Along with England having a good World Cup, I think, um, me, he's going to be the one guy that stands up,” Kallis said in a recent video released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Buttler’s ODI record

Buttler has scored 4647 runs in 138 ODIs for England. He averages 41.49 at a strike rate of 117.94 with 24 half-centuries and 11 tons to his name. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) star played a vital role in England’s World Cup-winning campaign in 2019. He assumed captaincy responsibilities after Eoin Morgan hung up his boots from international cricket.

Buttler has led England in 23 ODIs, with the team winning and losing 11 games each. He had notched 312 runs in nine innings in the ODI World Cup in 2019.

England has already confirmed the provisional squad for the quadrennial tournament set to be held in in India from October 5-November 19. The announcement was headlined by the return of Test skipper Ben Stokes from retirement. Stokes’ recall cut out Harry Brook’s place in the squad, which has attracted criticism from several critics including former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

England's provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.