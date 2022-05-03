Cross
ITTF Rankings: Manika Batra jumps 10 spots to achieve career-best world no 38, Sathiyan is world no 34

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
As per the most recent International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings, ace paddler Manika Batra jumped 10 places to a career-high singles rating of 38, while G Sathiyan was the best-placed Indian male at 34.

Ace paddler Manika Batra attained a career-high singles ranking of 38 with a jump of 10 spots while G Sathiyan was the best placed Indian male at 34 in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings. Veteran Achanta Saharath Kamal also gained a place to be world no 37 as most of the Indian players made fair gains in the latest charts.
While Sharath and Sathiyan are the only two male players in the top-100, there are three more apart from Manika in the women’s list. At no 66 is Archana Kamath, who has made a big leap from her previous rank of world no 92. Young Sreeja Akula, who is world no 68, has gained 39 spots from 107th position.
Also read:
The last Indian woman to be in top-100 is Reeth Tennison, who has gained an astounding 197 spots to be world no 97. In the men’s doubles, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai are ranked 28th in the while the pair of Sathiyan-Sharath are placed 35th.
In the best ranking across categories, Manika and Archana are ranked world no 4 in the women’s doubles section while Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee are next best at world no 29. In the mixed doubles section, Manika and Sathiyan are ranked world no 6 while Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath are world no 22.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
