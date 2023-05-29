"It’s very important to normalize talking about periods," says Lovlina Borgohain as Reliance Foundation partners with SSF for menstrual awareness in sports

English
    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023

    Committed to increasing the presence and success of girls and women athletes in India, Reliance Foundation has entered into a partnership with Simply Sport Foundation (SSF) for their pioneering initiative, Simply Periods to focus on awareness regarding menstruation and athlete performance. The focus of the nationwide menstrual program is to help understand the relationship between menstruation & athlete performance, educate the athlete ecosystem and champion the cause of female athlete wellness.

    To enhance awareness, Reliance Foundation and SSF have planned a series of workshops to equip athletes and coaches with essential knowledge and tools related to menstruation and its impact on the sport. Further, develop a comprehensive knowledge repository covering topics such as female athlete nutrition, body image issues, psychology, and overall health. These resources will be made accessible through digital channels, to ensure widespread awareness and education.
    Olympian and Reliance Foundation scholarship athlete Lovlina Borgohain said, “It’s very important to normalize talking about periods. For female athletes along with overall well-being, performance too is connected to menstruation. Much like regular training we need to ensure that we have regular periods as well. It's high time we ended the silence about periods. I am glad Reliance Foundation and Simply Sport Foundation are engaging in conversation around female athletes and menstruation.”
