Italian club Juventus banned from playing in European competitions for financial rule-breaking cases

Expulsion of Juventus from the European competitions implies that the club will not be able to participate in the upcoming season of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The club A had managed to seal a spot for itself in the UEFA Europa Conference League after finishing seventh last season in Serie A, the Italy's top football division.

Two-time Champions League winners and three-time Europa League champions Juventus have been banned from playing in European competitions with immediate effect by the governing body of football in Europe, UEFA.

The move by UEFA comes after the Italian club was found guilty of financial rules breaches on Friday.

The false accounting case against Juventus had already seen the club being deduced 10 points in Serie A during the 2022-23 season.As a result of the point deduction, managed to seal a spot for itself in the UEFA Europa Conference League after finishing seventh. But fresh penalty denies Juventus of also participating in the Conference League now.

With Juventus suffering the sanction, its Conference League spot will now be awarded to Fiorentina as Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last term.

UEFA said Friday that Juventus also must also pay a fine of 10 million euros ($11 million) for breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. A further 10 million euros can be deducted if the club fails to comply with UEFA financial monitoring rules in future seasons.

Juventus regretted the ruling but said it wouldn't appeal.

“We regret the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body," Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero said in a statement on the club’s website. “We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defense and we remain firmly convinced of the legitimacy of our actions and the validity of our arguments.

“However, we have decided not to appeal this judgment. Despite this painful decision, we can now face the new season by focusing on the field and not on the courts.”

UEFA had opened an investigation against Juventus in December for probable breaches of FFP rules after prosecutors in Italy unsealed their case against the storied club.

Juventus was ultimately docked 10 points in Serie A by Italian authorities which dropped the club from potentially finishing in the top four and earning a place in the next Champions League to finish seventh — enough only for the third-tier Conference League. AC Milan got into the Champions League instead.

The false accounting allegations pushed UEFA club finance investigators to terminate a settlement agreed with the club last year and impose fresh sanctions, the European soccer body said.

The chaotic 2022-23 season for Juventus also saw it lose long-standing club officials who resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedvěd, a former playing great.

Juventus also lost two years of European football from 2006 to 2008 in fallout from the Calciopoli corruption scandal.

