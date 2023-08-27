It reached a saturation point where I could not avoid the surgery, Shreyas Iyer opens up on his injury layoff

Shreyas Iyer's much-awaited comeback is just a few days away as the Asia Cup begins on 30th August. Iyer was the first choice for India for the No. 4 position in ODIs until he suffered a back injury and had to take a break for over five months.

Talking to BCCI about his surgery, Iyer admitted that the surgery was something inevitable as he suffered from excruciating pain. Iyer told the BCCI, "To be precise, I had this nerve compression, basically a slip disc, which was compressing the nerve, and the pain was going all the way down to the bottom of my tiny toe. And, it was horrendous then."

His physios and experts were also of the opinion that he needed to go under the knife to have a longer career.

Also Read:

"It reached a saturation point where I realised that ‘okay, now I have to get surgery’. And, the physios and the experts told me that it is important that you go under the knife and get this done with. Straight after the injury, I went back home after being hospitalised for two days. I gave myself rest for almost 10 days," he added.

Iyer also failed to carry out his captaincy role for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. "At that period, one of the doctors had come to check my toe strength. He said that you can manage, but at the same time, the surgery will also be required. So, I thought the best decision would be to get the surgery done because I have long years ahead to play."

However, Iyer expressed contentment with his decision of going through the surgery. He mentioned that his surgeon backed his decision of doing the same and the player is now eagerly looking forward to playing a pivotal role in India's campaigns in both the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup this year.