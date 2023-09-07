ISL Season 10 schedule announced after extensive discussions between FSDL and all stakeholders, including AIFF

The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has announced that the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 10 is set to kick off on September 21 with Bengaluru FC locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC Kochi per the approved schedule. The declaration has been made on the back of meaningful dialogue factoring in the key requirements of all stakeholders, including the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The schedule has been prepared diligently whilst taking into account the inputs and recommendations of the AIFF. It has accommodated timely breaks as per the FIFA guidelines and also a strategically placed preparatory window ahead of the national team’s campaign in the AFC Asian Cup.

“The ISL 10 season schedule to begin on September 21st has been created and approved with extensive consultations involving all stakeholders, including the AIFF. Basis the recommendations of AIFF on the league window, the final start dates were calanderised,” an FSDL spokesperson said.

"The ISL 10 season schedule to begin on September 21st has been created and approved with extensive consultations involving all stakeholders, including the AIFF. Basis the recommendations of AIFF on the league window, the final start dates were calanderised," an FSDL spokesperson said.

"All stakeholders have formally agreed to the schedule's dates and structure, which incorporates necessary breaks to accommodate FIFA windows and break for the AFC Asian Cup. Given the packed football calendar, the season schedule has been designed to consider all these factors leaving no scope for postponement of the tournament at this stage. FSDL will continue to work out optimal outcomes with the AIFF," the spokesperson added.

The ISL 2023/24 schedule has been designed with sincere precision in the light of a packed footballing calendar. The FSDL has assured that it remains committed to ensuring the well-being of all allies and partners as it prepares to set about commencing the historic 10th season of the ISL. The body thus reiterated that it is resolute in its objective of obtaining the best possible results through the competition in collaboration with the AIFF.